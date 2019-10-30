Suspect sought in Tuesday night armed robbery

Suspect sought in Tuesday night armed robbery
Suspect sought in Tuesday night armed robbery. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 29, 2019 at 8:34 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 8:34 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a robbery suspect who allegedly stuck a gun to a person’s face.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the 1000-block of Walnut Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police they were trying to sell an iPhone when the suspect stuck a gun to their face.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, wearing dark-colored clothing.

He ran from the scene towards the back of a home in the area.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Jonesboro Police are searching for a suspect in an Armed Robbery this evening. Around 7:29, police responded to the 1000...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.