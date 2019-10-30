Suspect sought in Tuesday night armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a robbery suspect who allegedly stuck a gun to a person’s face.
According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the 1000-block of Walnut Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim told police they were trying to sell an iPhone when the suspect stuck a gun to their face.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, wearing dark-colored clothing.
He ran from the scene towards the back of a home in the area.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.