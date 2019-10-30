Williams Baptist women’s basketball routs Ecclesia in season opener

Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
For the first time since January 25, 2014, the Williams Baptist University women's basketball team scored 100 points in a game. The Lady Eagles blew out Ecclesia College 101-29 in front of their home fans on Tuesday night. It was the season opener for Williams. It ties for third for most points scored in the modern era of WBU women's basketball. (since 2004)
Williams shot 51 percent as a team, making 43-of-84 shots from the floor including 9-of-27 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the defense stifled the Lady Royals, holding them to 9 percent shooting from the floor at 4-of-43.
The Lady Eagles finished with 37 points off 34 turnovers in the game, including 25 steals, which ties a school record.
The team also cleaned up the glass, finishing with 22 offensive rebounds and 25-second chance points, while holding Ecclesia to just nine second-chance points.
WBU's bench held a monstrous advantage, outscoring the Lady Royals 48-to-3 for the game.
Individually, every Lady Eagle that played minutes scored at least one field goal. Taylor Freeman led the way with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Meanwhile, Tasia Bland finished with a double-double. She grabbed 10 rebounds while chipping in with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Khiandra Perry came off the bench to score 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, while Kelsey Abney scored 10 off the bench.
Next up, WBU aims to stay hot when they host Blue Mountain College on November 7 at 5:30 p.m.
You can watch a replay of today’s game as well as keep up with all WBU athletics at www.wbueagles.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.