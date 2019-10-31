A-State Cornerback Nathan Page arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State University cornerback is set to appear in court Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
According to a booking sheet from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, Nathan Andrew Page, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested by Arkansas State University police Oct. 30 around 2:50 p.m.
The booking sheet noted Page faces a felony domestic battery-III multiple offenses charge.
The Roland, Ark. native went to high school at Joe T. Robinson High in Little Rock and was selected as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Arkansas State University Sports Information Director Jerry Scott released a statement late Wednesday to Region 8 News on behalf of the football program about the arrest.
“The Arkansas State Athletics Department is aware of the incident occurring Wednesday, Oct. 30 with Nathan Page. He has been suspended from the football team pending further information,” Scott said. “The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”
Page is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center and is awaiting a probable cause hearing Thursday on the charge.
