Affidavit: Man tells victim to keep rape “a secret”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 24-year-old woman said she wanted to believe her rape "was all a dream."
According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged rape happened following a Halloween party on Oct. 19.
The victim said she was drinking heavily with a man related to her, identified as Anthony D. Newman, and several other people. She said everyone at the party was drunk.
Once everyone left, the victim stayed behind and continued drinking with Newman and his wife. Eventually, all three decided to go to bed.
The victim said things took a turn for the worse around 3 a.m. when she received a graphic text message from Newman “asking if it was bad that we wanted to have sex with her.”
Newman then came into the room she was sleeping in, the victim claimed, and began whispering inappropriate things to her and touching her.
She pushed him away and he left, but the man eventually returned, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police she “passed out and was awakened by the accused kissing her and that he then raped her.”
She said she was scared to say anything due to his “past violent temper.”
She later woke up naked and just “wanted to believe that this was all a dream,” she told investigators.
The victim said Newman continued to text her telling her to keep it a secret and that “he had never cheated on his wife before.” The woman said Newman then asked for a topless photo.
Newman appeared in Craighead County District Court where Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with rape and incest and set his bond at $100,000.
Newman will appear in court again on December 30.
