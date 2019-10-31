Area farms honored for century of service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 20 area farms were recently recognized for their history as well as their contributions to the state’s farm economy by being inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the program honors farms with more than 10 acres owned by the same family for at least 100 years.
The program was created in 2012 and 464 farms in the state have been honored with the award.
Local farms to receive the award were:
Clay County
* Edward “Eddie” Ahrent Farm (Est. 1909)
* E.M. Brown Farm (Est. 1908)
Fulton County
* Morris-Taylor Family Farm (Est. 1906)
* Humphries Hubble Creek Farm (Est. 1879)
Greene County
* Sugar Creek Farm (Est. 1906)
Independence County
* Marshall Farm (Est. 1884)
* Churchill Holler Farm (Est. 1858)
Izard County
* Arch Westmoreland Farm (Est. 1918)
Lawrence County
* Ragsdale Family Farm (Est. 1911)
* James B. Whitlow Farm (Est. 1905)
Mississippi County
* Rauls Family Farm (Est. 1908)
* Crigger Farm (Est. 1902)
Poinsett County
* Sitzer Farm (Est. 1913)
Sharp County
* Sharp County Farm (Est. 1914)
* Simmons Family Farm (Est. 1918)
Stone County
* Webb Place (Est. 1919)
Woodruff County
* Ryland Family Farm (Est. 1917)
* Louis Floyd Farm (Est. 1879)
