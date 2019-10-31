Black Rock Main Street adds pocket park downtown

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black Rock Main Street Association has been working for about a year now trying to revitalize their downtown by adding a pocket park.
Association Secretary Trisha Meeks said it’s nice to have something to show for all their hard work this year.
“It feels great to finally get something going that you can cosmetically see because we’ve really been working on a lot of things behind the scenes and that isn’t really discussed in public just yet, so it’s great to be able to have something to show,” said Meeks.
Black Rock Main Street was able to pay for the park thanks to a grant and donations from community members.
The pocket park isn’t completely finished yet, but Meeks said it will be ready to use during the Foothills Festival this weekend.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.