Black Rock prepares for Foothills Festival

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawrence County is getting ready for the annual Foothills Festival this weekend.
The Foothills Festival is a three-day event that benefits the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department and other projects in the town.
Secretary of Black Rock Main Street Association Trisha Meeks said this year’s festival has a lot more events and works hand-in-hand with their goal of bringing people into the community.
“I hope they get that we’re still a community here and that we haven’t slipped away and turned into a little ghost town,” said Meeks, “That we’re still here and we still have plenty to offer.”
The Foothills Festival starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a ham and bean supper and karaoke.
The festival goes on throughout the weekend.
For a full list of events, visit the City of Black Rock Facebook page here.
