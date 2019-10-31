Calls about payments to avoid bench warrants a scam, County Judge Day says

“One person reported a caller who spoke loudly and appeared either to be on a headset or a speakerphone said he was ‘Sgt. Brian Hall’ from the Jonesboro Police Department and told him Day had executed a bench warrant for his arrest because he didn’t show up for jury duty,” the post noted. “The caller said the person could avoid being arrested if he paid the fine over the phone with a credit card. The man said the caller repeatedly asked him to acknowledge that the caller was recording the telephone call."