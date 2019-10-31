Calls about payments to avoid bench warrants a scam, County Judge Day says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you get a call from someone saying they are a Jonesboro police officer and asking for payment for a bench warrant for not showing up for jury duty, you need to be careful.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Thursday that his office has received calls from several Craighead County residents this week about the situation.
“We want the public to know this is a scam and we don’t want anyone losing their money,” Day said.
According to a post on the Craighead County Facebook page, a person got a call this week from a number in the Gurdon area.
“One person reported a caller who spoke loudly and appeared either to be on a headset or a speakerphone said he was ‘Sgt. Brian Hall’ from the Jonesboro Police Department and told him Day had executed a bench warrant for his arrest because he didn’t show up for jury duty,” the post noted. “The caller said the person could avoid being arrested if he paid the fine over the phone with a credit card. The man said the caller repeatedly asked him to acknowledge that the caller was recording the telephone call."
Day said his office is not able to issue bench warrants. Also, according to the Association of Arkansas Counties, a county judge serves as the administrative head of county government and is the head of county court covering county taxes, paupers and other executive duties.
Anyone who gets a call can contact Jonesboro police at 870-935-5553.
