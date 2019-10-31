Computer science classes see boost in students, Gov. Hutchinson says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There has been a nearly 800 percent increase in the number of students in Arkansas taking a computer science class in the past five years, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state education officials saying it can provide a road map to the state’s economic future.
The increase has also happened in the past year, with a 22% increase seen this year compared to the 2018-19 school year, officials said in a media release.
Officials said 9,813 students are enrolled in the course this year, up from 8,044 last year.
“When we first launched the computer science education initiative, we set a goal to increase the number of students who are enrolled in a computer science course to 7,500 by the 2019-2020 school year. This year marks the end of that timeframe, and we have exceeded our goal by more than 2,000 students. The enthusiasm, creativity and innovation that we have seen for computer science from our students and teachers continue to amaze me, and I’m confident that this movement will be a catalyst for continued growth in Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The state has also been a trend setter on the issue, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said.
“The continued increase in computer science enrollment numbers reflects the value that students and teachers place on computer science education in Arkansas. Not only have our students far exceeded expectations set five years ago, they are paving the way in computer science education for the rest of the country. I am so proud of their hard work, as well as the efforts, time and commitment from Arkansas’ educators. Together, we are leading the nation in student-focused education,” Key said.
