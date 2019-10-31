Computer science classes see boost in students, Gov. Hutchinson says

“When we first launched the computer science education initiative, we set a goal to increase the number of students who are enrolled in a computer science course to 7,500 by the 2019-2020 school year. This year marks the end of that timeframe, and we have exceeded our goal by more than 2,000 students. The enthusiasm, creativity and innovation that we have seen for computer science from our students and teachers continue to amaze me, and I’m confident that this movement will be a catalyst for continued growth in Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson said.