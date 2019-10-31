Dishwasher, stovetop among items stolen from construction sites

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a spate of construction site thefts.
This week, builders have reported a stolen dishwasher, stovetop, even a bathroom vanity.
The first theft was reported just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300-block of Annadale Drive.
The builder said sometime during the night someone entered the house which is under construction and stole a stovetop valued at $700.
In the second theft, which occurred in the 4400-block of Willow Pointe Drive, the crooks made off with a dishwasher, light fixtures, an exterior coach light, and the doorbell. The builder placed the value of the items stolen at more than $800.
The third construction site theft occurred at an apartment being remodeled in the 600-block of Stratford Drive.
The builder said someone entered the property and stole two circular saws, a table saw, a jigsaw, 10 boxes of tile, two 5-gallon buckets of paint, and a bathroom cabinet/vanity. He estimated the loss at $1,400.
Anyone with information on any of these thefts should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
