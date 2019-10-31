A Family for Me: Nakyra

DHS Adoption Specialist Jen Miller says, “The babies are what everybody wants. Typically, you're not going to get a baby. Babies, most of the time, go to family who are suitable or to a foster parent who has had the baby since they were brought into care. More often than not it's going to be kids that are 4 and up, 3 and up, and the older they get-- the harder it is to get them adopted.”