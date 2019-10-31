A Family for Me: Nakyra

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 11 year old Nakyra is quite a kid!
She’s on the honor roll, has been student of the month twice in two years, and is a natural when it comes to flipping around the gym!
She’s one of many kids in Region 8 that are in need of a forever family.
CASA volunteer Felicia Ross says, “She's very attentive to your needs. She worries about you more than she thinks she should worry about her. Very good memory. She wants to know all about you and to be invested in you. She's very affectionate. Very loving, helpful, creative. She's just a great all-around girl. I love her.”
Ross is her CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate.
Her role is Nakyra’s life is to make sure she is transitioning well in the foster care system.
She makes sure that Nakyra is getting everything she needs from DHS. She serves as a friend and someone she can confide in, when needed.
Nakyra is at the age where it can start to become more difficult to find her a home.
DHS Adoption Specialist Jen Miller says, “The babies are what everybody wants. Typically, you're not going to get a baby. Babies, most of the time, go to family who are suitable or to a foster parent who has had the baby since they were brought into care. More often than not it's going to be kids that are 4 and up, 3 and up, and the older they get-- the harder it is to get them adopted.”
Nakyra seems stable and ready for a loving home. If you would like more information about adoption or foster care, visit this website.
For more information on becoming a CASA, visit this website.
