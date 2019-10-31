The first freeze is expected for most of Region 8 over the next couple of days

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It will be a cold Halloween for trick-or-treaters as a strong cold front will move through Region 8.
Rain will continue overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as the storm system starts to pull away from the area.
The heaviest rain should be gone by sunrise Halloween and most of the clouds should move out by lunchtime.
We should wake up to the upper 30s Halloween morning, but winds will make it feel much colder.
Winds will remain strong throughout Halloween, making it feel like the 30s despite the sun.
Winds should weaken a bit by trick-or-treating time, it will still feel like it the low 30s.
A freeze warning is in effect for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Sharp, and Stone counties Thursday morning. Much of the rest of Region 8 is also under a freeze watch for Thursday night and Friday morning.
The coldest air moves in Friday morning with temperatures falling below freezing. Some places could fall into the upper 20s.
