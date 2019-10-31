Hardee’s offering free sausage biscuits to Arkansas deer hunters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before you head out for the deer woods you might want to make a stop at Hardee’s.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, the fast-food restaurant will hand out free sausage biscuits to anyone with a valid hunting license, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
“This is the second year of the promotion,” said Trey Reid, assistant chief of communications for the AGFC. “Nicholas Shurgot, who owns quite a few Hardee’s restaurants, approached the AGFC last year about it, and got other store owners to step up in the effort to celebrate deer season.”
All 53 Hardee’s locations in the state will participate in the giveaway between 5-11 a.m.
Hunters can show their license like they would to a wildlife officer. Printed copies, screenshots, and AGFC-issued reloadable license cards can all be used to claim a free sausage biscuit.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.