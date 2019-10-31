Jonesboro police investigate aggravated robbery, theft cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for help from the public in the investigation of a shots fired call earlier this week.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, there was a report of shots fired at the McDonald’s in the 2200 block of East Nettleton Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 28.
Before that, Smith said a red Mustang was stolen by two suspects on Leigh Cove. From there, police believe the suspects shot at someone at McDonald’s, then drove to Carson Street and robbed someone of another vehicle.
The suspects then abandoned the vehicle in the 1100 block of East Matthews Avenue, a police report noted.
Anyone with information on the investigation can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.