Man, woman wanted in stolen credit card investigation

By Marsha Heller | October 31, 2019 at 1:05 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 2:16 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

Police posted a video on their Facebook page which shows a man, with a shopping cart, and a woman, with what appears to be a receipt in her hand, walking out of a Walmart store.

The couple in the video are suspected of using a stolen credit card. If you recognize them please contact Detective Woodruff at jwoodruff@pbpolice.org or 573-785-5776 Ext 1360.

A second video shows a man and a woman at the counter of what appears to be in a convenience store.

Poplar Bluff Police said the couple in the video are suspected of using a stolen credit card.

If you recognize the man or woman, contact Poplar Bluff Detective Woodruff at 573-785-5776 extension 1360 or via email.

