New “Ma’am Mobile” equipped with technology to detect cancer sooner

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new mammography unit will be hitting the road soon with the newest technology and abilities to detect cancer earlier.
St. Bernards launched their first mammography unit in 1998 when they saw the need to serve more in Northeast Arkansas.
They replaced the first unit in 2004. Now, their newest unit is about to hit the road.
Director of Imaging at St. Bernards Alicia Storey says the clinic is ready to see the “Ma’am Mobile” serve many.
“We’re excited to bring this new unit to Northeast Arkansas,” she says. “What it’s going to allow us is to expand our services and serve more women. We’ll be able to be out on the road more days and more days means more mammograms and more cancers detected early.”
3D synthesis technology will be included in the new unit. This form of technology is the latest in mammogram technology. It uses low-dose x-rays to detect cancer.
St. Bernards says this unit provides the same care as an in-person visit to a clinic would provide.
The unit only likes two weeks until the grand debut. It is set to launch in mid-November.
To request a mobile mammography visit to your area, contact St. Bernards at 870-207-7300.
