Oct. 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Most of the clouds will be gone by lunch as the sun returns to Region 8.
But even with skies clearing, don’t expect warm weather.
We’ll fall through the 40s tonight waking up in the mid to upper 30s Halloween morning.
Winds will make it feel like the 20s.
The coldest air comes Friday morning with temperatures falling below freezing and into the upper 20s for some.
This will be the first freeze of the season for a lot of Region 8.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Fires spared the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library but much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under an extreme fire danger warning. The latest live at 6:03.
Jonesboro police need the public’s help has they investigate a Monday morning shots fired call at a fast-food restaurant.
It’s Halloween, and while ghouls and goblins might cause some frights there is something even scarier lurking in your wallet. Jurnee Taylor is live in the studio at 6:38 with a preview of her special report.
An Arkansas State University cornerback is set to appear in court Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote today on a formal impeachment resolution. What it means for President Trump, at 6:48 a.m.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.