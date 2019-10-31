Tassle keychain mobile power banks recalled due to fire hazard

(KFVS) - The Bead Landing tassle keychain mobile power bank has been recalled.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall initiated by Michaels stores on Oct. 29.
The recall is due to a fire hazard from the lithium battery.
A battery in the keychain’s mobile power band can overheat and pose a fire and burn hazard.
They were sold nationwide from March 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.
Consumers are urged to stop using the keychain and return them to any Michaels store.
A full refund will be given.
Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
