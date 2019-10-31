Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A current Jonesboro school teacher and former Westside school teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.
According to Jonesboro police, the allegations against Brandon Turner took place four days after the 2017-2018 school year. According to Westside Superintendent Scott Gauntt, Turner was not at the payroll as an employee of Westside at the time this event started.
Turner is currently employed by the Jonesboro School District. According to the school’s website, he’s listed as working with “computer repair, networking & security.”
“Jonesboro Police were recently notified that, during that time, Turner became familiar with a 16-year-old old female who was a student in two of his classes,” JPD said in a release on Facebook.
According to JPD, Turner began a sexual relationship with the 10th-grade student that “continued for an extended period of time.”
JPD says Turner either escorted or arranged for the student to be taken outside of the state of Arkansas and engaged in sexual contact with the juvenile while on the trip.
JPD officers contacted the victim earlier this week, who confirmed the existence and substance of the relationship.
Turner was arrested Thursday morning and faces a second-degree sexual assault charge.
Turner is also the Computer Engineering Instructor at Northeast Arkansas Career & Tech Center.
