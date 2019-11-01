Captain retires after 32 years in law enforcement

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Police Department said goodbye to a captain who retired Friday after 32 years.
Patrol Capt. Phillip Faulkner has served for the department since 1988. Back then, reports were handwritten and radio systems weren’t quite as good as today’s radios.
Faulkner worked his way up over the years. He started as a patrolman, then Shift Sergeant, Night and Day Lieutenant, Administrative Captain and retiring as a Patrol Captain.
Over the years, Faulkner has made many arrests, but one stood out to him.
He arrested a man who was 16-year-old at the time. That person came back to Faulkner, years later, to tell him how much it changed his life.
“That made me feel pretty good to know,” he says. “Even though I arrested him, it made a change and made his life better.”
Faulkner says PPD has treated him well over the years.
“It’s been a good place to work,” he says. “I’ve always been treated fairly here. I’ve had good mayors to work for and chiefs. The officers to work with are good people and we’ve all stood behind each other.”
He was given advice from other officers when he began in 1988. Now, he’d like to pass that advice on.
“Always treat people like you’d want to be treated as if you were in their situation,” he says. “That was some advice that was given to me when I started.”
Even though he’s retiring, he says he’s not going to be “sitting around and rusting out.”
