There are more opportunities for frost this weekend as we start each day chilly. Lows in the 30s give way to highs in the 50s under sunny skies. You’ll probably want a jacket for most of the weekend. Highs in the 60s return for the start of next week. No rain is expected until the middle of next week, with the best chance coming late on Wednesday into Thursday. Colder air could move in behind the rain for next weekend.