City works to clean up trash issues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You might have noticed a lot of litter on the sides of the road in Jonesboro lately.
It’s something the city has received a lot of complaints about lately, causing the mayor to ask the public for help in early October.
In that release, Mayor Harold Perrin said they’ve received more complaints about litter this year than any other year he’s been in office.
The city recently got two new sanitation trucks to help with general trash pick-up and tree limb pick up, something that tends to get pushed back due to lack of truck availability.
Jonesboro Chief of Staff Mike Downing said Friday they’ve been going over the budget for next year trying to find the money to continue these services.
“This city is growing quite a bit,” said Downing, “Unfortunately, the revenues are not keeping up with the growth and so we’re making some tough decisions about controlling expenses and looking at ways we can be more efficient.”
JPD and Code Enforcement have also been on the lookout, making sure everyone is complying with all of the sanitation rules and laws.
You can find all of those rules on the City’s website here.
