College GameDay sellout ensured by donor, furniture retailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for Memphis vs SMU at the Liberty Bowl this weekend are officially sold out thanks to Ashley HomeStore and donor George Johnson.
University of Memphis President David Rudd made the announcement on Twitter, noting that 58,325 tickets have been sold after Johnson and the furniture retailer bought the remaining 1,000 tickets Friday morning.
“What a generous thing our outstanding partners at Ashley HomeStore and our friend George Johnson have done for the Tigers,” said Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. “The national attention on Coach Norvell’s team is unprecedented and gives us the ability to take this program to new heights. We are excited about this opportunity and grateful to Mr. Johnson and Ashley HomeStore for their support.”
Fans can pick up a limit of two free tickets, first come, first serve, starting at noon on Friday at the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame.
The contest against the undefeated Mustangs is one of the most hyped games in recent Tigers history, with ESPN’s College Gameday in town for the first time ever.
It’s the most tickets that have been sold for a Tigers game at the Liberty Bowl since the Tigers upset Ole Miss in 2015.
Kickoff for Saturday’s nationally-televised game is set for 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.