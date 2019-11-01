East Poinsett County schools to eat away at the time missed due to tornado damage to school

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - The East Poinsett County school system will need to make up the 5 days they missed in October after an EF-1 tornado slammed the town and damaged the school.
The East Poinsett County superintendent told Region 8 News the, the school system would have to do away with 3 holidays they planned to be off and cut short Christmas vacation by 2 days.
According to Superintendent Mickie Pierce, the EPC school system will go to school on the following days:
- Take 2 days off Christmas Vacation (Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2 and 2, 2020)
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20, 2020)
- Presidents' Day (Monday, Feb. 17, 2020)
- Resume school on a day dedicated to Parent-Teacher Conference.
The storm hit around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. According to the National Weather Service, peak winds were estimated to 105 miles per hour. The tornado was on the ground for 1.15 miles and the maximum width was 125 yards.
