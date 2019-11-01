Fire destroys popular restaurant

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Flames lit up the night sky Thursday as fire tore through a popular Mountain Home restaurant.
The fire broke out at “Old Tyme Restaurant on the Square” around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, according to our Gray TV sister station KY3.
As can be seen by photos shared on social media from the Mountain Home Fire/Rescue Department, when crews arrived flames were shooting through the building’s roof.
More than 20 firefighters attacked the flames from all fronts for five hours, but it was not enough to keep the fire from destroying the business.
Chief Ken Williams told Region 8 News there were no injuries.
The restaurant owner posted on Facebook early Friday morning:
“As some of you may have heard we had a fire at Olde Tyme. It is a complete loss. I want to thank MHFD and MHPD for their hard work and for saving the Mountain Home square. I want to thank my customers for supporting us for over 13 years. I want to thank my dedicated employees who came to sit with me when all we could do is watch it go up in flames I love you all thank you.”
This is the third restaurant fire in the Ozarks this week, according to KY3. The Dairy Shack in Eminence suffered extensive damage in a Wednesday morning fire, and an HVAC fire sent smoke throughout Fall Creek Steak and Catfish House in Branson.
