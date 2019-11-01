Fuzz fundraising for food bank with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers got the go-ahead to grow out their beards for a good cause.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott okayed officers to participate in No-Shave November, beginning Friday, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.
There is a catch, officers can participate in exchange for $1 a day.
That money will go toward the department 2019 Fuzz for Food fundraiser that will benefit the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The food bank estimates the donations from JPD will provide more than 10,000 meals to needy families during the holiday season.
