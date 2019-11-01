Gr8 Job: Area McDonald’s manager honored with award

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The manager of a McDonald’s restaurant in Paragould has received a global award from the company for her hard work and commitment to the company.
According to a media release, Brenda Bearden, who works as the manager of the restaurant in the 1400 block of West Kingshighway, has received the Ray Kroc Award.
The award, named after the company’s founder, recognizes the top performing restaurant managers for McDonald’s in the world. She is one of 365 managers to receive the award, which also includes a cash prize and a trophy, company officials said.
Bearden will receive the award April 22 in Orlando. Chris Buckliew, the owner of the Paragould restaurant, said Bearden’s work has not gone unnoticed in the community.
“Brenda was nominated for her commitment to our people and our community. Brenda’s crew has told us how much she means to the team here and we’re delighted that we are able to recognize her in this way for her commitment to McDonald’s,” Buckliew said.
