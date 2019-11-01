Jerry Lawler named guest picker for College Gameday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry “The King” Lawler is the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College Gameday in Memphis.
Lawler made the announcement on his Twitter, with a retweet from College Gameday's Twitter for endorsement.
The King will join Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso on the desk on Beale Street. The celebrity guest picker joins the hosts at the end of the show and makes their predictions for that week’s college football games.
College Gameday starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Later that night, the Memphis Tigers will host undefeated SMU at the Liberty Bowl. It’s the first sellout for Tigers football since 2015.
