More and more states growing hemp, running into challenges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -As more and more states get into the hemp growing business, some are running into a challenge - finding a processor.
It’s happening in Tennessee and could be a problem in Missouri.
Currently, hemp is only being grown at Missouri universities.
Tim Rafferty, the head of the state’s hemp producers group, said the issue is definitely on their radar.
“[It’s] one of the challenges facing the hemp industry, and especially in states that are new to the program, Tennessee, the state of Missouri, and what we’re working on doing is partnering with industry and not just finding a partner but finding the right partner in the industry to bring to bring infrastructure in to partner with our growers," he said.
Rafferty said the key to success in this industry is education.
He said if you’re a farmer wanting to get in the industry, you can reach out to his organization to learn more at https://mohempproducers.com/
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.