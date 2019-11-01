Novemberfest celebrates city’s history

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Pocahontas will be celebrating Thanksgiving a little early with Novemberfest this weekend.
The idea for the festival came as a way to commemorate Gov. Thomas Drew, a Pocahontas native who actually declared Thanksgiving a state holiday back in 1847.
All of the money raised this weekend will go toward the Five Rivers Historic Preservation.
The group has played a big role in keeping the town’s history alive.
Novemberfest committee member Nathan Camp said it’s important to preserve the history that makes a town unique.
“There’s a lot of history that’s taken place in this area and a lot that most people aren’t aware of and I believe we’ve got one of the largest established historic districts in the country,” said Camp, “Between the architecture and the history and the stories behind it it’s something worth maintaining and paying attention to.”
The festival will be going on until about 10 p.m. Friday and pick up again Saturday.
