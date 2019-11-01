Pedestrian struck by pickup truck seriously injured

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Doniphan man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a pickup truck.
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 160 just a mile west of Doniphan.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Jonathan R. Brewer was walking in the roadway when a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Robert D. Yount, 29, of Doniphan struck him.
Survival Flight flew Brewer to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.
