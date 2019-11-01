Preparations underway in Memphis for ESPN’s College GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stage is set, the lights are ready, and now the countdown is on for the live broadcast of ESPN’s College GameDay on Beale Street Saturday morning.
Set-up for the stage started early Thursday morning at 6.
It takes roughly 90 people to transform each GameDay area into the sets we see on Saturday mornings during football season.
Not to mention — seven semis, three box trucks, and the Home Depot bus.
It’s the same crew and same stage that travels for the show coast to coast.
Saturday will be its first time making a stop in Memphis for football season.
We caught lots of curious fans making a detour to Beale Street during their lunch break to watch the set up.
"We could see it from our building so we had to come get a closer look and see all the work they are putting in. It looks good,” said Johnathan McCauley, fan.
"Every week when we show up, we embrace the location. That’s what makes building College GameDay so special. And as soon as we get that in our blood and the blood is pumping, everybody is really excited and it’s just full steam ahead,” said Judi Weiss, ESPN College GameDay senior operations producer.
Come early if you want to ensure you and your sign will be seen on TV during the show.
Also, signs are not allowed to be on stakes.
Bars and restaurants will open up early for the crowds -- including the FedExForum, which is selling breakfast.
As for parking— there are parking garages open around Beale Street, including the FedExForum garage.
However, keep in mind that several streets in the area are closed.
U of M will bus students to Beale Street from campus.
