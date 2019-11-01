Sex offender sentenced to 50 years for child porn

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A convicted sex offender who had more than 16,000 sexually explicit images of infants and children on his cell phone will spend the next 50 years behind bars.
Michael B. Osburn, 31, of Stone County pleaded guilty this week to 30 counts of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Circuit Judge Tim Weaver sentenced Osburn to 50 years to be served consecutively in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
The judge sentenced Osburn to an additional 26 years in the ADC to be served concurrently after he pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to register as a sex offender and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.
Stone County sheriff’s deputies arrested Osburn on March 31 of this year after he failed to register.
When investigators searched Oburn’s phone, they found 16,675 sexually explicit images of children all under the age of 14. According to court documents, some of the photos included infants and toddlers.
The sexual assault charges stem from 2017 when he pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced to 72 months of probation.
