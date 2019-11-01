Stolen mail leads to arrests

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A drive around Jonesboro and Craighead County looking at mailboxes has two people facing a multitude of charges as the investigation into the matter continues, authorities said Thursday.
Chris Pittman, 43, and Barbara Phillips, 28, both of Brookland were arrested Oct. 30 after an investigation by Craighead County deputies.
Authorities said deputies pulled over a white Dodge pickup truck. Pittman was driving while Phillips was a passenger.
Pittman and Phillips are both on probation/parole and deputies were able to search the vehicle, a probable cause affidavit noted.
“Two bags were located in the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. Inside the bags, several pieces of mail from at least 10 different addresses in the county were located. Also located was a change purse containing drivers’ licenses of two other female subjects and a check made out to one of the females,” the affidavit noted.
Deputies later searched a residence where both Pittman and Phillips lived and found bank information, account and routing numbers, drivers’ license number, dates of birth and other information, police said.
The affidavit also noted that surveillance video showed Pittman driving up to two banks in Jonesboro on three separate occasions, either cashing or attempting to cash checks, using a female’s ID card.
Phillips was interviewed Oct. 30 about the situation.
“Phillips told deputies that Pittman, Phillips and at least one other female had stolen mail from mailboxes in the city of Jonesboro and out in the county. Phillips stated that they would ride around with Pittman driving and look for mailboxes that had the flag up. This let them know that there would be outgoing mail and possibly checks in the box. They would then stop and take all of the mail,” the affidavit noted. “Phillips stated that they have also taken incoming mail from boxes including checks and other packages.”
Pittman was arrested on suspicion of three counts of forgery, 10 counts of theft $1,000 or less and possession of meth and cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, while Phillips was arrested on suspicion of three counts of forgery and 10 counts of theft $1,000 or less.
A $160,000 bond was set for Pittman, while a $25,000 bond was set for Phillips.
Both will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.