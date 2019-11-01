Stolen mail leads to arrests

“Phillips told deputies that Pittman, Phillips and at least one other female had stolen mail from mailboxes in the city of Jonesboro and out in the county. Phillips stated that they would ride around with Pittman driving and look for mailboxes that had the flag up. This let them know that there would be outgoing mail and possibly checks in the box. They would then stop and take all of the mail,” the affidavit noted. “Phillips stated that they have also taken incoming mail from boxes including checks and other packages.”