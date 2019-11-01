Two arrested after criminal mischief at grain bins

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A decision to drive around Greene County to pick up some quick cash proved to be a problem for two people arrested this week on suspicion of criminal mischief, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Codie W. Robinson, 24, of Greenville, Miss. and Gary Mitchell, 36, of Jonesboro, were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief in the first degree.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Greene County deputies went to Greene 300 Road Oct. 28 after getting a call about two males stealing wire from the grain bins.
“Upon arrival on scene and Deputy Huffstetler observed a black tool bag and a pair of yellow handled bolt cutters laying on the ground in front of the main disconnect for the grain bins, he observed two different shoe impressions heading north between two of the grain bins,” the affidavit noted.
Deputies spent several hours looking for Robinson and Mitchell.
Robinson was arrested after being seen walking on Highway 412 West, while Mitchell was arrested after deputies found him under a piece of farm equipment near the grain bins.
Deputies later interviewed Mitchell about the situation.
“When asked about the incident, Mitchell stated that he and a friend of his (Codie Robinson) were just riding around and was looking for some quick way to make some money so he could buy some drugs and he saw the grain bins and thought that they looked like an easy target,” the affidavit noted. “He stated than when the deputies showed up, he and Robinson fled on foot and hid until they were taken into custody.”
A $25,000 cash bond was set for Robinson and Mitchell, authorities said.
