Tyronza united for tornado and for Halloween

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - An EF-1 tornado ripped through Tyronza a little over a week ago and united the city, reforming that bond to make sure Halloween was covered this year.
Tyronza Elementary School has held its annual Halloween festival for years. This year, however, they were unable to have the event due to the building’s storm damage.
Vehicles for Trunk-or-Treat still lined Main Street in Tyronza. Dozens of kids made their way to one specific location: The First Baptist Church.
This year, the church decided to host the Halloween festival so the kids could still have a little fun.
Pastor Eldron Gill says the church was more than willing to step up and have the festival.
“We’re glad to do it,” he says. “It’s a privilege for us.”
Sixth-grader Kristopher Sfakianos went to school at Tyronza Elementary. Due to the damage, he and his classmates were moved to EPC Lepanto’s campus.
He says he appreciates the church having the festival.
“We didn’t have a Halloween party,” he says. “We do that at school. We didn’t get to have one or a fall festival at our school because of the tornado.”
Gill says it’s unreal how Tyronza came together as a community to respond to the storm.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.