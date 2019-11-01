West Plains company announces closure, 200 jobs lost

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT/KY3) - Regal Beloit announced Friday it is closing its West Plains, Mo. plant.
The plant employs 200 associates. Regal Beloit manufactures commercial motors.
In a statement to KY3, the company is restructuring its manufacturing footprint. It plans to transfer the workload to other plants throughout Regal Beloit. Employees will begin to lose their jobs by the end of the year. The plant will close up in the second quarter of 2020.
The company released this entire statement below:
