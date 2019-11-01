What’s on your wallet?

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Spending money is almost inevitable in today’s world. Many of us use cash, a credit or even debit card to make our purchases, but there is one thing we may not consider.
This holiday season, there will also be germs spread among the holiday cheer.
“They’re your friends. You carry them with you where you go,” said Dr. David Gilmore, professor of microbiology at Arkansas State University.
So, what’s really lurking on your wallet?
I searched for two people who would be willing to test their pocketbooks. My first “test subject” was enjoying a meal “where the locals go," JTown’s Grill.
Andrew Tippitt is a real estate appraiser, DJ and entertainer. I asked if he was around a lot of people in his profession. He responded, “All the time.”
That makes him the perfect candidate for this experiment.
Once finished with his meal, he handed his card over to his server who swiped it through the kiosk. Then it was time to get our samples.
“Thinking about what all could be in my wallet, I try to use my card most of the time," he said. “I will use cash in times of like when we’re playing pool.”
I swabbed his wallet, along with his card and his cash. He was quite sure, of the three, the card was the cleanest.
“You never know where cash is coming from. It touches so many hands on any giving day," he said. “With my card in my wallet, I know I am the only person touching that."
Overall, he says he’s pretty clean in general, even betting that he would be the cleanest of the two in the experiment.
With my first germ contender in hand, it was time to look for my second participant. I found her shopping four miles away at Full Sun Gifts.
I asked Kay Gilmore, how often she uses her card.
“Probably a couple of times a day, every day," she said.
As far as what was dirtiest in her wallet, she chose the “dolla, dolla, bill y’all.” She’s owned her wallet for four years now, and considers it to be the cleanest.
However, after reminding her she places her wallet on tables and counters when goes to pay, she responded: “That’s dirty.”
With the swabbing complete, it was time to test our samples and who else would we turn to other than the man who has been dubbed the “Germ Guy?"
Dr. Gilmore has worked with Region 8 News on multiple stories including “What’s in his beard?"
“The more we learn about how our germs interact with us, the more we appreciate that they are just a very large crowd of organisms living out their own life with us," Dr. Gilmore said.
And with that, I thought, what’s really living with me? So, we tested my wallet, cash, and card.
Each item was tested on three different culture media. The first, Tryptic Soy Agar or TSA.
“This medium here, which is a dual color. This is an all-purpose medium that will grow any kind of bacteria that you have on your hands or is found in the dirt,” Gilmore said.
The second, Mannitol Salt Agar or MSA.
"This pretty red is particularly good for growing staphylococcus,” Gilmore said.
And lastly, Eosin Methylene Blue Agar or (EMB).
“A lovely greenish shine color which would be an indication that you have something that you probably didn’t want on your wallet," Gilmore said.
Now, it was time to put all of the samples in the incubator to do a little cooking at 30 degrees Celsius.
After three short days, the results were in.
“What we see on here when we see anything, is that the bacteria that we picked up may be all big and gloppy on here, but it grew in order to make this many," Gilmore said.
For our all-purpose medium, a few things were found on Andrew’s belongings.
“Some here on Andrew’s wallet. The card is pretty clean, and cash has a couple of things," Gilmore said.
As for Kay, multiple colonies were visible on her culture media.
“Several colonies from Kay’s wallet and quite a few from Kay’s card," Gilmore said.
The coast was clear for my personal belongings.
“For your wallet, not that bad, nor is your card and that was a nice crisp bill so not much there," Gilmore said.
There was good news when it came to E. coli for all three of us.
“Everyone is washing their hands when they leave the bathroom," he said. "There’s very little to nothing here. Everybody has E. coli in there G.I. tracts so when we look for E. coli we want to check to see rather or not the water is contaminated with sewage.”
When it came to testing staph, some shocking results came in.
“Andrew is pretty clear. Kay obviously handles her card a bit, and then there’s your wallet," the Germ Guy said.
My personal wallet seemed to pick up some quite interesting things.
“Do you buy a lot of stuff?” Gilmore asked.
“No, my wallet is in my purse and I don’t want to tell you how many things are in my purse,” I responded.
“Well I hate to tell you this, but the most interesting plate is definitely from your wallet,” Dr. Gilmore said.
While conducting this experiment, I hypothesized that Andrew was going to have the most bacteria and Andrew came out to be pretty clean.
So, with that, I had to return and tell the people the truth.
“I knew it, I knew it," Andrew said.
That same DJ, who uses his card daily and interacts with so many people turned out to have the cleanest wallet, cash, and card. Putting the debate of who’s cleaner to the test.
“Sometimes men are cleaner than women,” Andrew said.
And it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t keep the debate going with Kay.
“He doesn’t have a purse, though," she responded.
She looked at her samples and was surprised by the plates but not so shocked that her card was the dirtiest.
“Uh okay, that really doesn’t surprise me too much," Kay said.
But I had to ask for all of us, what do we do with this information now?
“That’s a good reminder that we all carry around these crowds of bacteria. We are never alone. Most of the ones that live with us are perfectly normal and kind of living in perfect balance with us,” Gilmore said.
