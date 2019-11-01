Woman charged for stealing mom’s Social Security income check

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman has been charged after police say she was spending her mother's Social Security check.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Susan Lynn Kelly was spending most of her mother's money on items unrelated to her mother's care.
The affidavit states Kelly's mom was placed in a nursing and rehabilitation center in Oct. 2017, and that Kelly signed documentation stating that the victim's SSI check would go to the center for the victim's bill.
According to the affidavit, Kelly only paid $4,000 over 2 years to the center. Kelly's mom was receiving $1,500 a month in SSI.
Police say during an interview with Kelly, she told them she has been spending the money on things other than her mom’s care, but “believed that the victim would have wanted her to spend the money on other things.”
The amount taken was $13,878.13.
Judge David Boling released Kelly on her own recognizance because she has been cooperating with the detective and also because she has health issues.
No mug shot was available for Kelly.
