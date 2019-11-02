Arkansas State finishes 2nd in 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Cross Country Championship

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
The Appalachian State Mountaineers claimed the 2019 Sun Belt Men's Cross Country Championship on Saturday in Hampton, Ga., scoring 48 points to take the team title. It was the second men's cross country title for the Mountaineers in the last three years.
Coastal Carolina's Nadeel Wildschutt became the first runner since 1996 to win three consecutive individual titles as he bested runner-up and his brother, Adriaan Wildschutt, by over four seconds, with a time of 23:29.0.
Nadeel Wildschutt was named the Men’s Runner of the Year for the third straight season. South Alabama’s Onesmus Kemboi earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors with a seventh-place finish while App State’s Oliver Wilson-Cook was named the league’s Freshman of the Year after a tenth-place finish.
App’s Mike Curcio was named Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year after guiding the Mountaineers to the team title.
Isaac Benz and Ryan Brown paced the Mountaineers who had five of its seven runners the top-15. Wilson-Cook was tenth with George Hotelling and Gable Dershem finishing 14th and 15th, respectively.
Arkansas State was second overall as a team with 82 points, marking their highest finish on the men’s side. Coastal Carolina was third with 83 points. UTA was fourth with 90 points and Texas State was fifth with 92.
First Team All-Sun Belt
Nadeel Wildschutt, Coastal Carolina
Adriaan Wildschutt, Coastal Carolina
Justin Domangue, UTA
Isaac Benz, Appalachian State
Ryan Brown, Appalachian State
Second Team All-Sun Belt
Bennett Pascoe, Arkansas State
Onesmus Kemboi, South Alabama
Justin Botello, Texas State
Warno Potgieter, South Alabama
Oliver Wilson-Cook, Appalachian State
Third Team All-Sun Belt
Thomas Sand, South Alabama
Seth Waters, Arkansas State
Cade Michael, Texas State
George Hotelling, Appalachian State
Gable Dershem, Appalachian State
Sun Belt Runner of the Year
Nadeel Wildschutt, Coastal Carolina
Sun Belt Freshman of the Year
Oliver Wilson-Cook, Appalachian State
Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year
Onesmus Kemboi, South Alabama
Sun Belt Coach of the Year
Mike Curcio, Appalachian State
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.