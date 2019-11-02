Arkansas State finishes 2nd in 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Cross Country Championship

November 2, 2019 at 1:47 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 1:47 PM

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference

The Appalachian State Mountaineers claimed the 2019 Sun Belt Men's Cross Country Championship on Saturday in Hampton, Ga., scoring 48 points to take the team title. It was the second men's cross country title for the Mountaineers in the last three years.

Coastal Carolina's Nadeel Wildschutt became the first runner since 1996 to win three consecutive individual titles as he bested runner-up and his brother, Adriaan Wildschutt, by over four seconds, with a time of 23:29.0.

Nadeel Wildschutt was named the Men’s Runner of the Year for the third straight season. South Alabama’s Onesmus Kemboi earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors with a seventh-place finish while App State’s Oliver Wilson-Cook was named the league’s Freshman of the Year after a tenth-place finish.

App’s Mike Curcio was named Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year after guiding the Mountaineers to the team title.

Isaac Benz and Ryan Brown paced the Mountaineers who had five of its seven runners the top-15. Wilson-Cook was tenth with George Hotelling and Gable Dershem finishing 14th and 15th, respectively.

Arkansas State was second overall as a team with 82 points, marking their highest finish on the men’s side. Coastal Carolina was third with 83 points. UTA was fourth with 90 points and Texas State was fifth with 92.

First Team All-Sun Belt

Nadeel Wildschutt, Coastal Carolina

Adriaan Wildschutt, Coastal Carolina

Justin Domangue, UTA

Isaac Benz, Appalachian State

Ryan Brown, Appalachian State

Second Team All-Sun Belt

Bennett Pascoe, Arkansas State

Onesmus Kemboi, South Alabama

Justin Botello, Texas State

Warno Potgieter, South Alabama

Oliver Wilson-Cook, Appalachian State

Third Team All-Sun Belt

Thomas Sand, South Alabama

Seth Waters, Arkansas State

Cade Michael, Texas State

George Hotelling, Appalachian State

Gable Dershem, Appalachian State

Sun Belt Runner of the Year

Nadeel Wildschutt, Coastal Carolina

Sun Belt Freshman of the Year

Oliver Wilson-Cook, Appalachian State

Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year

Onesmus Kemboi, South Alabama

Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Mike Curcio, Appalachian State

