Arkansas State wins 2019 Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Championship

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
The Arkansas State Red Wolves claimed the 2019 Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Hampton, Ga., edging out runner-up South Alabama, 57-65, in the total team points.
The team championship was Arkansas State’s first women’s cross country title since 2013.
Georgia State’s Lotte Meyberg was the women's individual champion, crossing the line with a time of 17:11.7. Meyberg was named the league's Runner of the Year with her performance. Texas State’s Riley McGrath was named the league’s Freshman and Newcomer of the Year after finishing 12th-overall.
A-State's Jesse Duvall was named Women's Cross Country Head Coach of the Year after guiding the Red Wolves to their second women's team title. The Red Wolves had three top-15 finishers on Saturday with Pauline Meyer earning runner-up honors and Elizabeth Gillette placing sixth. Sophie Leathers was ninth for ASU.
The Jaguars finished second overall, led by Andonet Cheruiyot who finished third. Carolien Millenaar finished seventh.
Appalachian State finished third as a team with 78 points, followed by Texas State and UTA in fourth and fifth, respectively.
First Team All-Sun Belt
Lotte Meyberg, Georgia State
Pauline Meyer, Arkansas State
Andonet Cheruiyot, South Alabama
Angela Alonso, Georgia State
Sarah Venable, Appalachian State
Second Team All-Sun Belt
Elizabeth Gillette, Arkansas State
Carolien Millenaar, South Alabama
Lisha Onselen, Coastal Carolina
Izzy Evely, Appalachian State
Sydney Cole, Texas State
Third Team All-Sun Belt
Sophie Leathers, Arkansas State
Riley Mcgrath, Texas State
Kylee Frady, Appalachian State
Merabu Nagwandala, Georgia Southern
Silje Lindstad, South Alabama
Sun Belt Runner of the Year
Lotte Meyberg, Georgia State
Sun Belt Freshman & Newcomer of the Year
Riley McGrath, Texas State
Sun Belt Coach of the Year
Jesse Duvall, Arkansas State
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.