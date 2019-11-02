Arkansas State wins 2019 Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Championship

Arkansas State women's cross country holds Sun Belt Championship trophy (Source: Sun Belt Conference)
The Arkansas State Red Wolves claimed the 2019 Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Championship on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Hampton, Ga., edging out runner-up South Alabama, 57-65, in the total team points.

The team championship was Arkansas State’s first women’s cross country title since 2013.

Georgia State’s Lotte Meyberg was the women's individual champion, crossing the line with a time of 17:11.7. Meyberg was named the league's Runner of the Year with her performance. Texas State’s Riley McGrath was named the league’s Freshman and Newcomer of the Year after finishing 12th-overall.

A-State's Jesse Duvall was named Women's Cross Country Head Coach of the Year after guiding the Red Wolves to their second women's team title. The Red Wolves had three top-15 finishers on Saturday with Pauline Meyer earning runner-up honors and Elizabeth Gillette placing sixth. Sophie Leathers was ninth for ASU.

The Jaguars finished second overall, led by Andonet Cheruiyot who finished third. Carolien Millenaar finished seventh.

Appalachian State finished third as a team with 78 points, followed by Texas State and UTA in fourth and fifth, respectively.

First Team All-Sun Belt

Lotte Meyberg, Georgia State

Pauline Meyer, Arkansas State

Andonet Cheruiyot, South Alabama

Angela Alonso, Georgia State

Sarah Venable, Appalachian State

Second Team All-Sun Belt

Elizabeth Gillette, Arkansas State

Carolien Millenaar, South Alabama

Lisha Onselen, Coastal Carolina

Izzy Evely, Appalachian State

Sydney Cole, Texas State

Third Team All-Sun Belt

Sophie Leathers, Arkansas State

Riley Mcgrath, Texas State

Kylee Frady, Appalachian State

Merabu Nagwandala, Georgia Southern

Silje Lindstad, South Alabama

Sun Belt Runner of the Year

Lotte Meyberg, Georgia State

Sun Belt Freshman & Newcomer of the Year

Riley McGrath, Texas State

Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Jesse Duvall, Arkansas State

