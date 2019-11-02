Buffalo Island Family Medical Clinic opens in Monette

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) -A new medical facility located in a rural town officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Monette, with a population of over 1,500 people, now won’t have to worry about traveling to the next biggest city to receive medical treatment.
The Buffalo Island Family Medical Clinic, created by St. Bernards, is now open and ready to help the community with their medical needs.
Doors officially opened in September.
The clinic’s head physician, Dr. Brian Baltz, says he looks forward to being a part of the further long-term commitment.
“It’s trying to get good quality health care all across Northeast Arkansas," says Baltz. "Some patients don’t have the means to travel, some patients don’t have means to get to a clinic, so it’s going to benefit this area. Not only Monette, but the whole Buffalo Island area.”
The clinic is open Monday through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Walk-ins and sick calls are welcome Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m., and the facility is closed during the week from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
