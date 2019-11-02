Crowley’s Ridge Academy falls to Hackett in 2A State Volleyball Championship

The Lady Falcons won the opening set 25-15, but Hackett won the next 3 to win the 2A State Volleyball Championship. CRA finishes the 2019 campaign 23-11. It’s still pretty impressive what Royce McMillion’s crew have accomplished the last 2 seasons. CRA reached Hot Springs in consecutive seasons with a 12 woman roster. The Lady Falcons won it all in 2018.