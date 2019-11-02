Crowley’s Ridge College president set to retire

Crowley’s Ridge College president set to retire
6th Crowley's Ridge College president set to retire (Source: KAIT)
By Lauren Frederick | November 1, 2019 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 8:23 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A long-time President of a Region 8 college said his good-byes Friday.

President Ken Hoppe celebrated his retirement on Friday after serving 16 years at Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould.

Hoppe was a graduate of CRC and A-State before starting his career at the college as a Business Manager and teacher in the 1970′s.

After years of representing the school, the president took a trip down memory lane of his greatest moments.

“As far as president is concerned, the greatest moment is when we transitioned from a two-year school to a four-year school in 2008 offering a number of degrees," says Hoppe.

Hoppe’s official retirement date is set for December 31.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.