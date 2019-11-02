Crowley’s Ridge College president set to retire

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A long-time President of a Region 8 college said his good-byes Friday.
President Ken Hoppe celebrated his retirement on Friday after serving 16 years at Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould.
Hoppe was a graduate of CRC and A-State before starting his career at the college as a Business Manager and teacher in the 1970′s.
After years of representing the school, the president took a trip down memory lane of his greatest moments.
“As far as president is concerned, the greatest moment is when we transitioned from a two-year school to a four-year school in 2008 offering a number of degrees," says Hoppe.
Hoppe’s official retirement date is set for December 31.
