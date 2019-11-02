Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to juvenile struck by vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters, along with emergency crews, responded to the corner of Johnson Avenue and Main Street after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers got a call around 5:22 p.m. Nov. 2 about the incident.
According to Sally Smith with JPD, a 15-year-old boy was at the crosswalk waiting for the signal to change.
Someone waived him though, even though the traffic was still moving.
The driver of the car involved did not see the boy until the impact.
He was treated for injuries on the scene and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police had cleared the scene by 6:10 p.m.
