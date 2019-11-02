Jonesboro volleyball completes first perfect season in 17 years, wins back to back 5A State Championships

Jonesboro Lady Hurricane volleyball celebrates after securing a perfect season. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | November 2, 2019 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 12:42 PM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Lady Hurricane volleyball joined rare company Saturday at the Bank OZK Arena.

Jonesboro swept Benton in straight sets to complete a 35-0 season and their 2nd straight 5A State Championship. It’s the first perfect campaign for JHS since 2002.

Craig Cummings’ crew took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-13. The finale would be a lot closer. Benton led by as much as 9 in the 3rd set but JHS rallied to win 28-26. Arkansas commit & 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year Clara Parker adds more hardware. Parker earned State Finals MVP honors for the 2nd straight season.

JHS adds a 2019 state title to this impressive list.

- 14th state championship in program history

- 43 straight wins dating back to 2018

- 3rd perfect season in program history (1994, 2002, 2019)

