Jonesboro volleyball completes first perfect season in 17 years, wins back to back 5A State Championships

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Lady Hurricane volleyball joined rare company Saturday at the Bank OZK Arena.
Jonesboro swept Benton in straight sets to complete a 35-0 season and their 2nd straight 5A State Championship. It’s the first perfect campaign for JHS since 2002.
Craig Cummings’ crew took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-13. The finale would be a lot closer. Benton led by as much as 9 in the 3rd set but JHS rallied to win 28-26. Arkansas commit & 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year Clara Parker adds more hardware. Parker earned State Finals MVP honors for the 2nd straight season.
JHS adds a 2019 state title to this impressive list.
- 14th state championship in program history
- 43 straight wins dating back to 2018
- 3rd perfect season in program history (1994, 2002, 2019)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.