JPD, ASU Police check and give away child car seats

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -As road conditions change with the weather, local authorities want to make sure your kids are safe while traveling on the roads.
Jonesboro and A-State University Police teamed up Saturday to install car seats and check for proper installation in people’s vehicles.
New car seats were also given to those who needed an upgrade for free.
A certified car seat installation technician said the biggest issue they come across is hand-me-down car seats.
“A lot of times, buying them used at yard sales and that kind of thing. They don’t know if it’s been in a wreck," says JPD officer Jamie Seaborn. "If a car seat is ever involved wreck, you should replace it because you don’t know if its’ been damaged or not.”
If you missed today’s event and need a car seat check-up, you can visit or contact the Jonesboro Police Department.
