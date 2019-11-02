Marcel Murray has 3 TDs as Arkansas State beats ULM

MONROE, La. (KAIT) - Arkansas State keeps their Sun Belt West title hopes alive.
Marcel Murray rushed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Wolves beat ULM 48-41 Saturday in Louisiana. Omar Bayless accomplished yet another record. The A-State senior set the Sun Belt mark with his 13th touchdown reception of 2019. The nation’s leading receiver finished with 6 catches for 98 yards on the afternoon. The Red Wolves win their 10th straight game in the series against the Warhawks.
Arkansas State moves to 5-4 overall, 3-2 in SBC play. They’ll have a bye week on November 9th before hosting Coastal Carolina on November 16th. Red Wolves and Chanticleers will kick at 2:00pm that afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.
