Marcel Murray has 3 TDs as Arkansas State beats ULM

Marcel Murray rushed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Wolves beat ULM 48-41 Saturday in Louisiana. Omar Bayless accomplished yet another record. The A-State senior set the Sun Belt mark with his 13th touchdown reception of 2019. The nation’s leading receiver finished with 6 catches for 98 yards on the afternoon. The Red Wolves win their 10th straight game in the series against the Warhawks.