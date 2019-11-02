Mr. Jim’s Pizza headed to Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas-based pizza restaurant chain will be opening its first restaurant in the Natural State, the restaurant’s owners said Saturday.
According to Wade and Mandi Shapp, Mr. Jim’s Pizza, based in Dallas, will be opening a restaurant in Brookland. The restaurant will be offering carry out, delivery and a dining area for customers.
“Help us get the word out! Brookland is finally getting a pizza place!," the Shapps said.
The restaurant chain noted on its website that they have 47 restaurants, mainly in Texas but also in Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina and Wyoming.
“We look forward to serving the Brookland community SOON!,” the announcement noted.
