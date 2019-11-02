Randolph County Collector facing DWI charge

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Randolph County public official is set to appear in a Missouri courtroom Dec. 4 after being cited earlier this year for driving while intoxicated, according to court records.
Randolph County Collector Jennifer Marie Zitzelberger, 43, of Pocahontas was cited for DWI and fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right June 1 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop C in Willow Springs.
According to Missouri Case.net, a state website that allows people to track criminal cases, the case was filed Sept. 18 by prosecutor Justin Lee Kelley of Alton.
Zitzelberger entered a waiver of formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty in the case Sept. 26 and an initial appearance, set for Oct. 30, was continued until Dec. 4, court records noted.
“Defendant’s motion for continuance is sustained. This matter is set on 12/4/19 at 9:00 a.m. with Defendant’s appearance required,” the records noted.
